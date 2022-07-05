China Perspective Podcast: Eastern China cities tighten Covid curbs

In this podcast, we discuss how China tightens Covid-19 curbs for cities in the eastern part of the country. PHOTO: AFP
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker.

The team discusses China tightening Covid-19 curbs for cities in the eastern part of the country. Also, China has hit back at New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s comments on them. 

They also chat about Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, coming out to defend China’s style of ruling Hong Kong.

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin 

