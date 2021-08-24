China Perspective Podcast: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plans for 'common prosperity'

Chinese President Xi Jinping began to reference "common prosperity" more often last year and has picked up the pace.
China Perspective Ep 10: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plans for 'common prosperity'

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs, stands in for The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei, who is on leave. He chats with Money FM 89.3's Adrian Abraham and Ryan Huang about the following points:

1. The origin and objective of China's "common prosperity" term (1:26)

2. China's worries over the country's widening wealth gap (3:51)

3. Over 40 initial public offerings (IPOs) halted due to misconduct (5:32)

4. The sentiment of Chinese people towards even wealth distribution (7:06)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Topics: 