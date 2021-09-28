China Perspective Podcast: China's series of bold financial moves and economic adjustments

China Perspective Ep 15: China's series of bold financial moves and economic adjustments
10:05 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.
Dr Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs, stands in for The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei, who is on leave. He chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
1. All cryptocurrency transactions such as Bitcoin, are being banned in China (1:47)
2. Huawei's executive Meng Wanzhou back in China - a hero's welcome (4:04)
3. China faces a shortage of coal supply and tougher emission standards (5:58)
4. Are investors comfortable with President Xi Jinping's philosophy of common prosperity? (8:01)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
