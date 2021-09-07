China Perspective Podcast: China's economic strategies and plans for climate change

The income gap in China has widened over the past five years due to the rise of technology and financial sectors.
The income gap in China has widened over the past five years due to the rise of technology and financial sectors.
China Perspective Ep 12: China's economic strategies and plans for climate change

11:30 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs, stands in for The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei, who is on leave. He chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:

1. How will President Xi JinPing's mission to narrow the wealth gap affect the rich? (1:35)

2. Benefits in China's plans to set up a third stock exchange in Beijing (3:00)

3. Agenda of Britain's senior climate change official Alok Sharma in Tianjin (5:09)

4. Sinopharm's newly-developed Covid-19 vaccine (6:28)

5. China overtaking the US to be the world's largest economy by 2031 (7:53)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

