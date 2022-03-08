China Perspective Podcast: China to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

China to play constructive role in promoting peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS
China Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
21 min ago

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

In this week's episode, they analyse China's role in promoting peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and its rationale behind the urgency and need to call out to Asean to resist external influences.

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

