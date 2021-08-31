China Perspective Podcast: China-Taleban alliance and Beijing's panda diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call on Aug 16 that China pledged to work with Washington to promote stability in Afghanistan.
China Perspective Ep 11: China-Taleban alliance and Beijing's panda diplomacy

10:32 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, stands in for The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei, who is on leave. He chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:

1. Where does China stand with regard to the "new" Afghanistan (1:57)

2. Could the China-Taleban alliance hurt China on the flip side? (4:40)

3. Objectives behind China's panda diplomacy (6:29)

4. How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected the policy? (8:36)

