China Perspective Podcast: China reaffirms ties with Singapore

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:42 China reaffirms ties with Singapore
03:26 Putting up a strong front with Russia
06:12 Possibility of China taking US-style preemptive strike policy
Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
