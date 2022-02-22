China Perspective Podcast: China aims to host Fifa World Cup

Chinese fans carrying a huge national flag during the 2018 World Cup qualifying football match between South Korea and China in Seoul on Sept 1, 2016. PHOTO: AFP
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:29 China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for negotiations to avoid major conflict over Ukraine

02:26 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison demands a full investigation into a Chinese naval vessel that has pointed a laser at an Australian defence plane

04:04 Possibility of China hosting the Fifa World Cup

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

