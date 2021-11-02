China Perspective Podcast: Analysing China's latest steps to combat its energy crunch

China Perspective Ep 18: Analysing China's latest steps to combat its energy crunch

9:57 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs, stands in for The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei, who is on leave. He chats with Money FM 89.3's Ryan Huang and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. Effects of China's latest steps to combat an energy crunch that’s threatening economic growth (1:00)

2. No new major pledges from China at COP26 for climate change, and reaction to lack of commitment (2:30)

3. Chinese President Xi Jinping's call for mutual recognition of its Covid-19 vaccines (4:58)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

