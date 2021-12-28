China Perspective Podcast: 2022 expected to be a big year for China due to Winter Olympics

China Bureau Chief
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:38 The biggest headline from China - The Third Historical Resolution

02:02 Chinese government crackdowns on various agencies

04:25 Third biggest news out of China - the Evergrande crisis

05:43 Winter Olympics - one of the big things the world can expect out of China in 2022

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

