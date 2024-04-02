China opposes US trade barriers report listing it as 'primary concern'

Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 08:22 PM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 08:17 PM

BEIJING - China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it firmly opposes a United States' report on foreign trade barriers, which it said "listed China as a country of primary concern".

The U.S. National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers released on March 29 "did not provide any evidence to prove that China's relevant policies and practices violated WTO rules, but arbitrarily accused China of having so-called 'non-market' policies and practices and barriers in agricultural products and data policies", a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

The U.S. should stop making "false accusations" against other countries, abide by WTO rules and maintain a fair and just international trade order, the spokesperson added. REUTERS

