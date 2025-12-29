Straitstimes.com header logo

China opposes recognition of Somaliland, affirms support for Somalia

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian attends a press conference in Beijing, China April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian attends a press conference in Beijing, China April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Follow topic:

BEIJING, Dec 29 - China opposes any attempt to split territories in Somalia, the foreign ministry in Beijing said on Monday, three days after Israel became the first country to formally recognise the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent state.

"No country should encourage or support other countries' internal separatist forces for its own selfish interests," ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a regular press conference.

He urged authorities in Somaliland to stop "separatist activities and collusion with external forces".

Somaliland has enjoyed effective autonomy - and relative peace and stability - since 1991 when Somalia descended into civil war, but the breakaway region has failed to receive recognition from any other country.

Israel said on Friday it would seek immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and the economy .

Somalia condemned the move as an "unlawful step" and a "deliberate attack" on its sovereignty.

South Africa's foreign affairs ministry on Monday urged the international community to "reject this external interference and support a united, stable Somalia". REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.