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China names new top official for Tibet in regional reshuffle

BEIJING - China has appointed Hu Changsheng as the new Communist Party secretary of Tibet, making him the south-western region's top official, replacing Wang Junzheng, state-run Xinhua said on Sept 22.

Hu, 62, has been the party chief of the north-western province of Gansu since late 2022.

Qinghai’s party chief, Wu Xiaojun, would take over Hu’s post in Gansu, while Qinghai Governor Luo Dongchuan has been promoted to Qinghai party chief, Xinhua said.

The reshuffle announced on Sept 22 saw three new party secretaries appointed in Tibet, Gansu and Qinghai, ahead of a key party conclave set for October and the 21st Communist Party Congress expected in autumn 2027.

In a meeting in Tibet’s capital Lhasa on Sept 22, Hu pledged to “remain unswervingly and absolutely loyal to the party”, safeguard lasting peace and stability in Tibet, forge ethnic unity and to “intensify the struggle against separatism and strengthen the rule-of-law-based management of religious affairs”, state media said.

His predecessor, Wang Junzheng, 63, would no longer serve as Tibet’s party chief after five years on the job due to his age, Xinhua's report showed.

Wang had been sanctioned by the US in 2021 as an official in connection with alleged serious human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region. REUTERS