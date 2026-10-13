China-linked hackers breached Fiji organization, US Embassy says

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Oct 13 - China-linked hackers compromised a regional organization's network based in Suva, Fiji, between July and August 2026, the US Embassy in Fiji said on Monday.

The embassy, which covers Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru and Tuvalu, informed the Fijian government and the affected organisation of the suspected breach and provided technical recommendations to help secure their networks.

• Hackers maintained access to the organisation's network over several days, the embassy said.

• The embassy did not identify the regional organisation by name.

• Earlier this month, the US Department of Justice seized seven internet domains to disrupt hackers that it accused of working with a Chinese IT firm, saying the domains were used to scan and hack US and foreign critical infrastructure.

• Chinese hackers have also been impersonating AI experts to steal passwords from people at think tanks, universities and law firms since at least 2025, cybersecurity company Proofpoint said earlier this month.

• The government of Fiji did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. REUTERS