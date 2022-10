BEIJING – When Chinese President Xi Jinping took the reins of power at the first plenary session of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) 18th Central Committee in 2012, party elders unilaterally decided his successor and the future premier for him.

Mr Hu Chunhua and Mr Sun Zhengcai, both of whom were born in 1963, became the youngest members of the CPC’s 18th decision-making Politburo – setting them up as China’s next-generation leaders after Mr Xi retires.