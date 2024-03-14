China launch of DRO-A/B satellite on Wednesday not successful: State media

Updated
Mar 14, 2024, 04:55 PM
Published
Mar 14, 2024, 04:35 PM

BEIJING - China's launch of a DRO-A/B satellite from Xichang satellite launch centre on Wednesday was not successful, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

The satellite did not enter the designated orbit, Xinhua said. REUTERS

