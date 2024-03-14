China launch of DRO-A/B satellite on Wednesday not successful: State media

BEIJING - China's launch of a DRO-A/B satellite from Xichang satellite launch centre on Wednesday was not successful, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
The satellite did not enter the designated orbit, Xinhua said. REUTERS
BEIJING - China's launch of a DRO-A/B satellite from Xichang satellite launch centre on Wednesday was not successful, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
The satellite did not enter the designated orbit, Xinhua said. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.