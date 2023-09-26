China, Japan, South Korea to hold meeting of leaders at a time convenient for all

BEIJING - China, Japan and South Korea agreed on Tuesday to hold a summit among their leaders at a convenient time for all three countries, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The countries agreed that they should push forward new progress and make new contributions to regional peace, stability and prosperity via trilateral cooperation, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news conference.

They also agreed to hold a meeting of foreign ministers in the coming months, Wang added. REUTERS

