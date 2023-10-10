China has said it will 'look into' appointing senior official on fentanyl - Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Yew Lun Tian
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

BEIJING - China has said it would "look into" appointing a senior official responsible for the fentanyl issue that has become a major sticking point in U.S.-China relations, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in Beijing on Tuesday.

"I asked Xi to appoint a senior official on the China side and we would appoint a senior official" on fentanyl, Schumer told journalists at the Beijing residence of the U.S. Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns. "They said they would look into that." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top