China downgrades envoy to South-east Asian meeting after sea row

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Relations are rapidly deteriorating between the Philippines and China.

BEIJING – China is downgrading its participation at a key South-east Asian defence meeting in the Philippines this week, following a deepening territorial dispute with the host nation.

Beijing will be represented by the defence attache of the Chinese embassy to the Philippines at the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Cebu on Oct 29, according to an announcement by the People’s Liberation Army on Oct 27.

That marks a significant downgrade from 2025, when China dispatched its Defence Minister Dong Jun to the event in Kuala Lumpur.

Relations are rapidly deteriorating between the Philippines and China, with both countries regularly asserting their territorial claims in the South China Sea. Their vessels have clashed in disputed waters, pushing the Philippines to bolster its military alliance with the US.

Last week, Manila said its top diplomat summoned China’s envoy to protest his remarks on the use of force in the contested area.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan earlier in October told reporters that if Beijing wanted to use force in a conflict with Manila, “we may easily win”.

He added: “But no, we will not use force. We love peace.”

In response, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the envoy’s remarks sounded “like a threat and it’s not a very diplomatic statement to be made”.

The absence of China’s defence minister in Cebu deprives the Trump administration of another chance to meet with Dong after he shunned the Shangri-La Dialogue in May.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth will travel to the Philippines for the talks, the US announced on Oct 27. Dong met with Hegseth in Malaysia in 2025. BLOOMBERG