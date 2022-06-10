China doubles down on Taiwan hard line after 'good start' in US-China defence chiefs' first meet

SINGAPORE - China and the United States are off to a "good start" in resuming bilateral military communication, after a first in-person meeting between the two countries' defence chiefs on Friday (June 10).

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met on the sidelines of the June 10-12 Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, and both largely agreed on the need for continued bilateral military communication.

The two leaders - who had previously only spoken over the phone in April - also exchanged views on matters including Taiwan, Ukraine, North Korea and the South China Sea.

Any destabilising factors or change of the status quo in Asia, especially in Taiwan, were due to "independence secessionists and outside forces", said a Chinese defence ministry spokesman at the Shangri-La hotel following the meeting.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesman for China’s Ministry of National Defence, quoted Gen Wei as saying: "There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inevitable part of Chinese territory.

"If anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will not hesitate to fight at any cost to crush any attempt of Taiwan independence."

Beijing's stance was affirmed by Washington.

General Austin reiterated to General Wei that the US remains committed to its "longstanding one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act", according to a US Department of Defence statement released shortly after the meeting, but also called on Beijing to "refrain from further destabilising actions towards Taiwan".

Col Wu rebuffed that suggestion, saying: "It is not the Mainland that is changing the status quo. It is the Taiwan independence secessionists and outside forces that are changing the status quo."

He pointed out that the US had again announced a new batch of arms sales to Taiwan, which he strongly condemned as severely undermining China's national sovereignty, peace and stability.

Nevertheless, China and the US are off to a "good start" in resuming communications, said Col Wu, who characterised the meeting as "constructive, strategic and positive" and which lasted nearly 30 minutes longer than scheduled.

Regarding the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Gen Wei told Gen Austin that China has always upheld an "objective and fair" perspective as a "responsible" major country, Col Wu said, adding that it was a fact Beijing had not provided any military assistance to Moscow.

US officials have previously said that Washington was wary about China's "long-standing support for Russia".