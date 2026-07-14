Straitstimes.com header logo

China does not seek 'sphere of influence' in ties with Pacific island nations, foreign minister says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with the media at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with the media at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

BEIJING, July 14 - China "has no geopolitical intentions and does not seek a so-called 'sphere of influence'" in its dealings with Pacific island nations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his counterpart from the Solomon Islands in Beijing on Tuesday.

• China's cooperation with the Solomon Islands "comes with no political strings attached" and is not forcibly imposed, Wang told Rick Houenipwela, an official summary released by China's foreign ministry showed.

• Pacific island nations are independent and sovereign nations, "not someone's 'backyard'", Wang said, adding that China's ties with these nations "should not be subject to interference from any third party".

• The meeting came a week after China's military test-fired a missile with a dummy warhead from a nuclear-powered submarine into the South Pacific, which drew criticism from regional countries, including the Solomon Islands.

• The test fire coincided with the signing of a mutual defence pact between Fiji and Australia.

• Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale last week said China is "a good friend of Solomon Islands but this is not something a friend does" when asked about the missile test, while vowing stronger ties with Australia.

• China is willing to enhance cooperation with the Solomon Islands including in green energy, healthcare and climate change, Wang said on Tuesday. REUTERS

See more on

China

Wang Yi

Solomon Islands

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.