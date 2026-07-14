China does not seek 'sphere of influence' in ties with Pacific island nations, foreign minister says
BEIJING, July 14 - China "has no geopolitical intentions and does not seek a so-called 'sphere of influence'" in its dealings with Pacific island nations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his counterpart from the Solomon Islands in Beijing on Tuesday.
• China's cooperation with the Solomon Islands "comes with no political strings attached" and is not forcibly imposed, Wang told Rick Houenipwela, an official summary released by China's foreign ministry showed.
• Pacific island nations are independent and sovereign nations, "not someone's 'backyard'", Wang said, adding that China's ties with these nations "should not be subject to interference from any third party".
• The meeting came a week after China's military test-fired a missile with a dummy warhead from a nuclear-powered submarine into the South Pacific, which drew criticism from regional countries, including the Solomon Islands.
• The test fire coincided with the signing of a mutual defence pact between Fiji and Australia.
• Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale last week said China is "a good friend of Solomon Islands but this is not something a friend does" when asked about the missile test, while vowing stronger ties with Australia.
• China is willing to enhance cooperation with the Solomon Islands including in green energy, healthcare and climate change, Wang said on Tuesday. REUTERS