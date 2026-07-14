Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

China does not seek 'sphere of influence' in ties with Pacific island nations, foreign minister says

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with the media at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

BEIJING, July 14 - China "has no geopolitical intentions and does not seek a so-called 'sphere of influence'" in its dealings with Pacific island nations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his counterpart from the Solomon Islands in Beijing on Tuesday.

• China's cooperation with the Solomon Islands "comes with no political strings attached" and is not forcibly imposed, Wang told Rick Houenipwela, an official summary released by China's foreign ministry showed.

• Pacific island nations are independent and sovereign nations, "not someone's 'backyard'", Wang said, adding that China's ties with these nations "should not be subject to interference from any third party".

• The meeting came a week after China's military test-fired a missile with a dummy warhead from a nuclear-powered submarine into the South Pacific, which drew criticism from regional countries, including the Solomon Islands.

• The test fire coincided with the signing of a mutual defence pact between Fiji and Australia.

• Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale last week said China is "a good friend of Solomon Islands but this is not something a friend does" when asked about the missile test, while vowing stronger ties with Australia.

• China is willing to enhance cooperation with the Solomon Islands including in green energy, healthcare and climate change, Wang said on Tuesday. REUTERS