China cyber spies hacked computers at Dutch defence ministry -report

AMSTERDAM - Chinese state-backed cyber spies hacked into an internal computer network at the Dutch Ministry of Defence last year, intelligence agencies in the Netherlands said in a rare report published on Tuesday. REUTERS
AMSTERDAM - Chinese state-backed cyber spies hacked into an internal computer network at the Dutch Ministry of Defence last year, intelligence agencies in the Netherlands said in a rare report published on Tuesday. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.