China criticises Biden's regional IPEF economic pact

SUVA • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticised President Joe Biden's wide-ranging economic framework for failing to lower tariffs, in some of the strongest disapproval yet of the US' plan to counter Beijing's influence in Asia.

"The so-called Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) recently rolled out by the US claims to build a free, open, and inclusive new order, but how can any economic frame call itself free if it doesn't lower tariffs?" Mr Wang said on Monday during a visit to Fiji, according to a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry's website.

"How can it be called inclusive if it purposefully excludes China, the largest market in the region and in the world?" It wasn't clear under what circumstances Mr Wang made the comments.

Fiji last week became the 14th country and the first Pacific Island nation to join Mr Biden's IPEF. China this week failed get 10 Pacific Island nations on board with a sweeping trade and security deal during a summit attended by Mr Wang in Fiji as part of his rare 10-day visit to the region.

Beijing had reportedly proposed a free-trade deal and a special envoy for Pacific Island nations, but the plan was shelved after some of the countries expressed concerns about specific elements in the proposal.

Despite their small populations and economies, each Pacific state represents a vote at international forums such as the United Nations. They also control vast swathes of resource-rich ocean and access to a region with strategic military significance.

Mr Wang said IPEF sought to "confine other countries" with the United States' standards and rules. "The US is attempting to politicise and weaponise economic affairs, and even treat the matter ideologically," he said. "Such a practice violates basic norms of economics. It is putting shackles on the free market."

Mr Wang yesterday signed agreements in Tonga for police equipment and fisheries cooperation.

He signed several bilateral agreements with Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni and also visited King Tupou VI at the Royal Palace, Tonga's government said in a statement.

"Both meetings focused on mutual respect and the common interest of the people of China and Tonga," it said.

Agreements between the two countries' disaster management agencies and for China to provide a police laboratory and customs inspection equipment as well as a memorandum would assist Tonga's long-term development, it said.

Mr Sovaleni "conveyed Tonga's gratitude to China with the relief assistances offered after the volcanic eruption... and tsunami".