China complains about Dutch news report on Taiwan’s chip industry

Taiwan's TSMC opened its fabrication plant in Kumamoto, Japan on Feb 24, 2024. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 07:12 PM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 06:46 PM

BEIJING/AMSTERDAM - China complained on March 6 about a news report by the Dutch public broadcaster NOS on Taiwan, a signal of Beijing's hardening position towards the island.

China's embassy said the broadcaster should "adhere to the one-China principle, eliminate the negative impact, and not provide [a] platform for 'Taiwan independence' forces".

On March 2, NOS broadcast a story on the chip industry in Taiwan, reporting that "the country sees it as life insurance against an invasion by rival China" and interviewing former Taiwanese deputy minister of foreign affairs Roy Chun Lee.

NOS did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under control. Taiwan objects to China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future.

Recently, Beijing has hardened its stance on Taiwan.

When Chinese Premier Li Qiang on March 5 released budget figures at the opening of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's rubber-stamp parliament, the mention of a "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan was dropped. REUTERS

