China calls Pence's charge slanderous

China has called US Vice-President Mike Pence's charge that it is trying to influence the upcoming US elections "ridiculous" and "slanderous".

It is based on nothing but "hearsay evidence", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said yesterday.

Mr Pence had, in a speech ahead of the Nov 6 mid-term elections, accused China of initiating "an unprecedented effort to influence American public opinion, the 2018 elections, and the environment leading into the 2020 presidential elections". He accused Beijing of using "covert actors, front groups, and propaganda outlets to shift Americans' perception of Chinese policies" and using tariffs to hurt states where President Donald Trump has strong support.

The remarks come amid rising trade tensions between the world's two largest economies which are set to deepen.

