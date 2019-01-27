China blasts 'unfair and immoral' measures against Huawei

Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged nations not to use "fabricated" excuses to block the Chinese telecoms giant.
BEIJING • China's Foreign Minister urged countries not to use "fabricated" excuses to block Huawei Technologies, as Vodafone Group joined a list of companies that are shunning the telecommunications equipment supplier.

"Using national power to tarnish and take measures against a certain company, without any evidence, is both unfair and immoral," Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters late on Friday as he wrapped up a trip to France and Italy.

While Mr Wang said every nation was entitled to protect its information security, that approach should not be abused, according to a statement on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

He did not mention Huawei by name, or Vodafone's announcement on Friday, but was responding to a question about the recent global crackdown on the Chinese supplier.

The move by Vodafone follows a decision by BT Group to rip Huawei gear out of the backbone of its British mobile network.

Deutsche Telekom, Europe's largest carrier and a major Huawei customer, is also reviewing its purchasing strategy.

US President Donald Trump's administration has been pushing allies to block Huawei from fifth-generation wireless networks, citing fears that China could use its equipment for spying - something the firm's executives have denied.

China's largest telecoms equipment supplier faces bans in the US, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

