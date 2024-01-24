China announces closer ties with Uzbekistan, further cooperation

BEIJING - China has upgraded its diplomatic ties with Uzbekistan and offered closer cooperation across a range of energy, manufacturing and infrastructure projects, state media said on Wednesday.

The announcement came after Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Beijing.

China said it is ready to expand cooperation with Uzbekistan across the new energy vehicle industry chain, as well as in major projects such as photovoltaics, wind power and hydropower, state television CCTV said.

China also called for work on the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project to start "as soon as possible".

China and Uzbekistan have elevated their diplomatic ties to an "all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership", Chinese state news agency Xinhua said.

The ties were upgraded from a "comprehensive strategic partnership" previously.

An "all-weather" partnership refers to both sides maintaining friendly relations at all times, regardless of the international and domestic political landscape, according to an article by state media China Daily.

China has a similar "all-weather" partnership with Belarus. REUTERS