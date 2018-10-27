China and Japan agree to start new era in bilateral ties

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting in Beijing yesterday. A Japanese government spokesman said Mr Xi will "seriously consider" an invitation by Mr Abe to visit Tokyo.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
China and Japan yesterday agreed to start a new chapter in bilateral relations. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is in Beijing for a three-day visit, witnessed the signing of more than a dozen cooperation documents at the Great Hall of the People.

The two sides also inked more than 500 deals worth US$2.6 billion (S$3.6 billion), and said they would find ways to better manage sensitive issues and play a constructive role in the region's peace and prosperity.

Mr Abe has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Tokyo, which a Japanese government spokesman said Mr Xi will "seriously consider".

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 27, 2018, with the headline 'China and Japan agree to start new era in bilateral ties'.
