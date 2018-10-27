China and Japan agree to start new era in bilateral ties

China and Japan yesterday agreed to start a new chapter in bilateral relations. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is in Beijing for a three-day visit, witnessed the signing of more than a dozen cooperation documents at the Great Hall of the People.

The two sides also inked more than 500 deals worth US$2.6 billion (S$3.6 billion), and said they would find ways to better manage sensitive issues and play a constructive role in the region's peace and prosperity.

Mr Abe has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Tokyo, which a Japanese government spokesman said Mr Xi will "seriously consider".

