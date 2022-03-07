China aims to build 450GW of solar, wind power in Gobi, other desert areas

BEIJING • China plans to build 450 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind power generation capacity in the Gobi and other desert regions, the chief of the state planner said, as part of efforts to boost renewable power use to meet climate goals.

President Xi Jinping has pledged to bring China's total wind and solar capacity to at least 1,200GW and to cap its carbon emissions at a peak by 2030.

"China is going to build the biggest scale of solar and wind power generation capacity on the Gobi and desert in history, at 450GW," Mr He Lifeng, director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on the sidelines of the National People's Congress on Saturday.

China had installed 306GW of solar power capacity and 328GW of wind capacity by the end of last year. The construction of about 100GW of solar power capacity is already under way in the desert area.

Mr He also acknowledged that high-efficiency coal-fired power plants and ultra high-voltage electricity transmission lines are required in order to support the steady operation of the grid system amid the large scale of renewable power installation.

Coal-fired power utilities can generate a stable baseload power supply to renewables, which can fluctuate with weather conditions.

Mr He's comment echoed a statement from Vice-Premier Han Zheng last week that China should give full play to "coal's basic guaranteeing role in energy supplies".

The NDRC said in its 2022 work plan issued on Saturday that China will "continue to leverage the peak-shaving and basic supporting role of traditional energy, especially coal and coal-fired power".

