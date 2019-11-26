China accuses Australian media of fabricating interference allegations

BEIJING • China said yesterday that it had never tried to meddle in the internal affairs of other countries and was not interested in doing so, in response to a string of allegations of interfering in Australian politics.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said some Australian media outlets had fabricated allegations of interference after Australian television broadcast explosive accusations on Sunday night that a suspected Chinese espionage ring had offered money to pay for a Melbourne luxury car dealer to run for a seat in Australia's federal Parliament.

That sparked a rare public comment from the head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) that it was investigating the allegations, while Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison insisted that he was "not naive" to the threat of foreign interference.

Speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing yesterday, Mr Geng said some Australian politicians, organisations and media had "become seized with imaginary fears" on issues related to China.

"They constantly fabricate cases of so-called Chinese spies infiltrating Australia.

"However bizarre the story, lies are still lies in the end, whatever new guise they wear," he added.

The Nine Network's programme 60 Minutes and affiliated news-papers said suspected Chinese agents had offered Chinese-Australian Bo "Nick" Zhao A$1 million (S$926,000) to run as a candidate in a federal seat in Melbourne.

Mr Zhao, a 32-year-old luxury car dealer, had reportedly disclosed to the ASIO last year the alleged offer for him to spy, before he was found dead in a motel room in March this year.

Mr Morrison said the allegations surrounding Mr Zhao, a member of his Liberal Party, were "deeply disturbing and troubling".

"Australia is not naive to the threats that it faces more broadly. And I mean more broadly," he told reporters in Canberra.

ASIO head Mike Burgess said he would not comment further as Mr Zhao's death was subject to an inquest. "Hostile foreign intelligence activity continues to pose a real threat to our nation and its security," he added.

Police have been unable to determine how Mr Zhao died.

Parliamentary intelligence committee chief Andrew Hastie described the alleged episode in Melbourne as surreal and "like something out of a spy novel".

"This isn't just cash in a bag, given for favours, this is a state-sponsored attempt to infiltrate our Parliament using an Australian citizen and basically run him as an agent of foreign influence in our democratic system," he told 60 Minutes.

The claims come just days after a Chinese spy reportedly gave the ASIO the identities of China's senior military intelligence officers in Hong Kong, and provided details about how they funded and conducted operations in the city, Taiwan and Australia.

China has tried to paint defector Wang "William" Liqiang as an unemployed fraudster and fugitive, taking a swipe at the "wrong positions" reported by some Australian media, which have "acted out a clumsy farce".

Two directors of a Hong Kong-based investment fund are being held in Taiwan over the sensational claims made by Mr Wang, the company said yesterday.

Among the juicy details in Mr Wang's interviews with Australian media last week was a claim by the Chinese national that he was hired by Mr Xiang Xin and Mr Kung Ching, of the Hong Kong-registered China Innovation Investment Limited, to conduct spy operations inside the territory as well as Taiwan and Australia.

Yesterday, the two directors were stopped as they tried to leave Taipei's Taoyuan Airport, China Innovation Investment said in a statement, but it denied any links to Mr Wang or his claims.

"Wang Liqiang was never an employee of the group," it said, calling the Australian news reports "fictitious and forged".

