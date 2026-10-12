Chile's Codelco reports mudslide at El Teniente mine; three workers affected

SANTIAGO, Oct 11 - Chile's state-owned copper miner Codelco said on Sunday a mudslide had occurred at its El Teniente mine, adding that one of the three workers affected by the incident had been rescued and efforts were underway to reach the two others.

The company said heavy rainfall in central Chile had triggered the landslide at the mine's open-pit operation.

"Actions aimed at safeguarding the well-being of the three workers who were in the area at the time of the incident were immediately activated," it said in a statement.

"One of them was rescued and taken to a medical facility, while the other two have already been located and rescue efforts are underway," it added, without specifying the workers' conditions.

The company did not provide details on the status of operations following the incident. REUTERS