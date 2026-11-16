Carney to meet Xi on Tuesday to talk food, energy and financial services

OTTAWA, Nov 16 - Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, seeking to deepen ties on food, energy and financial services.

Carney in January became the first Canadian prime minister to visit China in nearly a decade, a major plank of his strategy to reduce Canada's overwhelming economic reliance on the United States. Tuesday's meeting in Shenzhen, a southern Chinese tech and manufacturing hub, will be the third time Carney has met Xi since becoming prime minister; he also met Xi on the sidelines of last year's APEC meeting in South Korea.

Carney is participating in various Asian summits to continue his work of trade and diplomatic diversification. He said on Sunday his discussion with Xi would also include the evolution of China's role in the international system.

"This is part of a process that began when I came into government, of normalization of the economic relationship between Canada and China," Carney said from Cambodia, alluding to the fractious relationship between the two countries under previous Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Chinese automakers BYD, Geely and Chery have taken steps to enter the Canadian market since Canada approved imports of 49,000 cars annually at a low tariff rate of 6.1%. The quota is set to rise to 70,000 cars over five years.

Carney said trade actions taken by the US have complicated the previously integrated North American autos market and that there are ongoing discussions with Trump and his administration to try to resolve those issues.

"Depending on where that settles, there'll be other options: European options, Asian options of course, Chinese (and) Japanese," Carney said.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on Canadian cars, trucks and auto parts to 50% from 25% on January 1.

PROTECTING CANADA'S SECURITY

Critics have warned Canada's closer ties to China could jeopardize Canadian security. Human rights groups have also decried Carney's willingness to do more business with Beijing after China jailed pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai and secretly executed four Canadians in China last year, and after Canada found evidence China interfered in at least two federal elections. China has said it had no interest in interfering with Canada's internal affairs.

"Carney has done the difficult part of stabilizing the relationship with China, but now he's entering an even more challenging phase of actually balancing selective economic engagement with protecting Canada's economic and national security," said Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft think tank. "We need to have some clarity on how Canada will be managing these sensitivities and it's unclear if that level of detail has yet been communicated to China."

Carney has repeatedly said that engaging China does not mean endorsement and says Canada must have a relationship with countries where it hopes to effect change.

China also lowered tariffs on Canadian canola seed after Carney's January visit, and recently extended tariff relief for canola meal, lobsters, crabs and peas for two more years.

Canada has exported 2.8 million metric tons of canola seed to China so far this year. Prior to Carney's visit, new sales to China ended when duties were imposed in August 2025. Canadian farmers hope to see China reduce a 25% tariff on Canadian pork and related products.

Shipments of Canadian crude oil to China have increased about 37% in 2026, according to a Reuters calculation based on LSEG data.

Carney landed in Shenzhen on Monday and is scheduled to meet with Xi at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (0230 GMT). REUTERS