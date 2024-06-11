Canadian judge to quit Hong Kong top appeals court next month

FILE PHOTO: Canada's outgoing Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo
Updated
Jun 11, 2024, 01:58 AM
Published
Jun 11, 2024, 01:58 AM

OTTAWA - A Canadian judge who sits on Hong Kong's top appeals court announced on Monday she would step down next month when her term expires and said she still had confidence in court members and their independence.

Beverley McLachlin made her announcement four days after two British judges on the court stepped down, the latest foreigners to leave the bench amid a years-long crackdown on dissent under a China-imposed national security law in 2020.

McLachlin, repeatedly criticised by some Canadian media commentators for not stepping down earlier, said she had turned 80 and would leave on July 29 when her term expired.

"It has been a privilege serving the people of Hong Kong. I continue to have confidence in the members of the Court, their independence, and their determination to uphold the rule of law," she said in a brief statement.

Since 1997, Hong Kong has appointed foreign judges to sit on the five-person court of final appeal for certain cases. The five judges are selected from a larger pool.

The two British judges quit one week after a landmark verdict in which 14 prominent democratic activists were convicted for subversion amid a national security crackdown on dissent in the financial hub.

One of the judges said the "political situation" in Hong Kong had sparked his move but added that he still had "total confidence" in the city's judiciary.

Britain, which handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997, says the security law that punishes offences like subversion with up to life imprisonment has been used to curb dissent and freedoms. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top