Canada is still committed to Israel-Palestine two-state solution - PM Trudeau

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
25 sec ago

OTTAWA - Canada is still committed to a two-state solution to create peace in the Middle East, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, reiterating the country's long-time position in the wake of deadly Hamas attacks against Israel earlier this month.

"Canada remains firm and steadfast in our commitment to a two-state solution," Trudeau told reporters in Toronto. "The world and the region needs a peaceful, safe, prosperous, viable Palestinian state alongside a peaceful, prosperous, democratic, safe... Israel." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top