Canada can provide critical minerals, energy to Japan, says foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the Canada-CARICOM Summit in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

TOKYO - Canada can provide critical minerals and energy to Japan, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said to her Japanese counterpart ahead of bilateral talks in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"We believe your security is our security, and we believe also that we can provide you support in terms of energy and critical minerals which is so important to the Japanese people," Joly said.

The Group of Seven foreign ministers from wealthy industrialised countries including Canada, Japan, and the United States are set to meet for two days starting on Tuesday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top