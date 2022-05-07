Can social media and press freedom coexist?

Twitter has decided to accept an offer from Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, a major US manufacturer of electric automobiles, to buy the US social media company for about US$44 billion (S$60.5 billion).

Harmful posts, such as those involving defamation and fake news, have become a problem on social media. Twitter currently monitors posts, deleting such harmful content and freezing the posters' accounts. Musk has increased his criticism of such actions by Twitter and said the buyout was designed to further reform Twitter's management.