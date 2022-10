BEIJING - The first editorial of the Communist Party’s mouthpiece People’s Daily, after a major leadership reshuffle, hailed China’s new crop of leaders as “virtuous and talented, strong and experienced leading cadres” who will, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, build a modernised socialist country.

Investors, however, did not quite share that blinding optimism about Mr Xi’s core team unveiled on Sunday, with Chinese stocks tumbling as soon as markets opened.