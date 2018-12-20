Buzz over Nurul Izzah and Khairy meetings

PETALING JAYA • The second publicised meeting between closely watched politicians Nurul Izzah Anwar and Khairy Jamaluddin - who are from opposite sides of the political fence - set Malaysia buzzing yesterday.

A picture posted on social media showed MP Nurul Izzah from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) having lunch with Umno MP Khairy and Mr Rafizi Ramli, who is also from PKR. They met at a bistro in the upmarket suburb of Bangsar, Malaysia's The Star newspaper reported.

Mr Khairy was the former Umno Youth chief, while both Ms Nurul, 38, and Mr Rafizi, 41, were former vice-presidents of PKR, one of the four parties that govern Malaysia.

The picture was shared on Instagram by Mr Khairy, 42. It was captioned: "That's how filters work @rafiziramli." He later took down the picture from his site.

The intriguing caption is believed to be a follow-up to a previous tweet by Mr Khairy about a picture that was posted by Mr Rafizi on his Twitter account on Dec 10, when the trio had also met.

Mr Rafizi had captioned that picture: "Every now & then, @Khairykj @n_izzah & I met (sic) for lunch. We can be from different parties but we share the same aspiration: to see Msia that draws strength from differences."

In response to that picture, Mr Khairy had said: "At our next lunch, I'm going to teach you how to use the filter function."

The second meeting led Berita Harian Malaysia to speculate yesterday that they might be trying to form a new political organisation for youths.

Ms Nurul Izzah on Monday caused shock waves in Malaysia when she abruptly announced that she was resigning from all party and government posts.

The three-term MP from Permatang Pauh in Penang has not said why she was resigning, but she was visibly distraught at a party convention last month after a fractious internal election.

The election saw Mr Rafizi being edged out by Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali for the post of PKR deputy president. Mr Rafizi is widely known to have the support of Ms Nurul Izzah and her father, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Mr Rafizi yesterday denied in a tweet that the trio was forming a new party.

"Thank you Berita Harian for covering me, Nurul Izzah and Khairy Jamaluddin having lunch. Did not discuss at all party hopping or forming a party," he wrote.

"KJ (Khairy) was teaching me how to use Instagram filters. Izzah was giving children's school tips. I was giving tips on how to become fat," Mr Rafizi quipped.

After her shock resignation on Monday, Ms Nurul Izzah had thanked both Mr Rafizi and Mr Khairy for their show of support. She also maintained that Mr Rafizi was the best candidate for the party's deputy chief.