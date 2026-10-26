Asian Insider Podcast
Malaysia Budget 2027: Will record allocations satisfy Sabah and Sarawak?
Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the hottest political and trending talking points in Malaysia.
For our October episode, ST’s Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh and host Zurairi A.R. are joined by Dr Arnold Puyok, deputy director at the Institute of Borneo Studies at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak and visiting fellow at the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute.
Highlights (click/tap above):
03:50: Budget 2027 allocations for Sabah and Sarawak and whether funds bridge development gaps
08:20: Changing expectations in Sarawak: Moving from federal funding amounts to financial autonomy and decision-making
13:25: Political calculus of Budget 2027: Securing the Borneo vote bloc ahead of general elections
21:30: Sarawak’s regional assertiveness, and the question of effective autonomy amid secession call
30:30: Federal establishment and Putrajaya’s uneasy dynamic with East Malaysian resource push
34:10: Personalistic politics in Borneo: Why individual leadership matters more than party brands
38:50: News nugget: Syed Saddiq and Bella Astillah’s viral future-focused betrothal gifts
Read more:
In the final lap, Malaysia’s PM Anwar returns to base with reformist budget: https://str.sg/EpEu
From colonial-era crests to its own airline, a founding partner redraws its place in Malaysia: https://str.sg/dDuM
Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq and singer-actress Bella Astillah tie the knot: https://str.sg/AUTN
Read Zurairi A.R.’s articles: https://str.sg/DCfr
Read Shannon Teoh’s articles: https://str.sg/wzyK
Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz
Host: Zurairi A.R. (zurairi@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
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Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
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