Malaysia Budget 2027: Will record allocations satisfy Sabah and Sarawak?

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

In this episode, host Zurairi A.R. and Malaysian bureau chief Shannon Teoh speaks with Dr Arnold Puyok, deputy director at the Institute of Borneo Studies at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak about Malaysia’s Budget 2027.

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the hottest political and trending talking points in Malaysia.

For our October episode, ST’s Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh and host Zurairi A.R. are joined by Dr Arnold Puyok, deputy director at the Institute of Borneo Studies at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak and visiting fellow at the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute.

Highlights (click/tap above):

03:50: Budget 2027 allocations for Sabah and Sarawak and whether funds bridge development gaps

08:20: Changing expectations in Sarawak: Moving from federal funding amounts to financial autonomy and decision-making

13:25: Political calculus of Budget 2027: Securing the Borneo vote bloc ahead of general elections

21:30: Sarawak’s regional assertiveness, and the question of effective autonomy amid secession call

30:30: Federal establishment and Putrajaya’s uneasy dynamic with East Malaysian resource push

34:10: Personalistic politics in Borneo: Why individual leadership matters more than party brands

38:50: News nugget: Syed Saddiq and Bella Astillah’s viral future-focused betrothal gifts

Read more:

In the final lap, Malaysia’s PM Anwar returns to base with reformist budget: https://str.sg/EpEu

From colonial-era crests to its own airline, a founding partner redraws its place in Malaysia: https://str.sg/dDuM

Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq and singer-actress Bella Astillah tie the knot: https://str.sg/AUTN

Read Zurairi A.R.’s articles: https://str.sg/DCfr

Read Shannon Teoh’s articles: https://str.sg/wzyK

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz

Host: Zurairi A.R. (zurairi@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Asian Insider Podcast on Fridays here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

YouTube: https://str.sg/rF3qR

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX