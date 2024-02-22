Brazil's Lula to meet Russia's Lavrov on Thursday

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday in Brasilia, according to the president's office, which said the meeting would take place at 6 p.m. local time (2100 GMT).

Lavrov is in Brazil for a meeting of foreign ministers as part of the South American country's presidency of the G20 group of advanced economies.

On Wednesday, Western foreign ministers attacked Russia for its invasion of Ukraine while Lavrov listened, according to diplomats.

The Brazilian leftist leader had a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, in which they discussed topics ranging from the G20 summit to peace efforts in Gaza and Ukraine. REUTERS