Brazil's Lula to meet Russia's Lavrov on Thursday

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks on as he meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil February 21, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 11:06 PM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 10:41 PM

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday in Brasilia, according to the president's office, which said the meeting would take place at 6 p.m. local time (2100 GMT).

Lavrov is in Brazil for a meeting of foreign ministers as part of the South American country's presidency of the G20 group of advanced economies.

On Wednesday, Western foreign ministers attacked Russia for its invasion of Ukraine while Lavrov listened, according to diplomats.

The Brazilian leftist leader had a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, in which they discussed topics ranging from the G20 summit to peace efforts in Gaza and Ukraine. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top