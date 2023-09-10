Brazil's Lula positive on French membership of rainforest organisation -French presidency

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 30, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
NEW DELHI - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva welcomed France's candidacy to the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), French President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement on Sunday, after the two leaders met in New Delhi.

Lula had invited France, which has territory in the Amazon through its overseas territory of French Guiana, to attend a summit of the countries of the Amazon forest last month.

French officials said Macron had not travelled to the summit in Belen, at the mouth of the Amazon river, because France was not a full member of the organisation of eight countries. REUTERS

