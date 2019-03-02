Boozed-up captain rams cargo ship into bridge in Busan

SEOUL • A Russian cargo ship piloted by an inebriated captain rammed Gwangan Bridge in the South Korean port city of Busan.

A video released by the news agency Yonhap shows the upper superstructures of a container ship colliding with the bridge on Thursday afternoon.

There were no injuries in the accident, Yonhap reported, but the ship's captain allegedly tried to flee the scene.

The South Korean Coastguard recorded a blood alcohol value of 0.086 per cent in the captain, according to Yonhap. Under South Korean law, anyone with blood alcohol level of over 0.03 per cent is prohibited from piloting a ship. The ship is said to be a 6-ton freighter, which was on its way to Vladivostok, Russia.

Gwangan Bridge spans a distance of 7.4km and is located in South Korea's second largest city. At night, it is a popular tourist attraction because of its spectacular lighting.

DPA