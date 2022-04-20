Blossoming sight

A bird's-eye view of Cherry Orchard at Alnwick Garden in Alnwick, Northumberland, Britain, earlier this week.

The Alnwick Garden's collection of Taihaku trees, or Great White Flowering Cherry trees, is the largest of its kind outside of Japan.

The more than 300 trees in the orchard start blooming around the end of April or the beginning of May each year, with the flowers lasting for up to two weeks.

The award-winning Alnwick Garden is also home to a small, but intriguing Poison Garden, which is filled with about 100 toxic, intoxicating and narcotic plants.

Visitors are strictly prohibited from smelling, touching or tasting any of the plants, although some people still occasionally faint from inhaling toxic fumes while walking in the garden.

But visitors need not worry about accidentally stepping into the garden as the area is locked up behind iron gates, which open only for guided tours.