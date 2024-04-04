Blinken and Azeri president speak about easing Armenia tensions, US says

FILE PHOTO: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attends a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Baku, Azerbaijan, March 6, 2024. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, in Brussels, Belgium April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool/File Photo
Updated
Apr 04, 2024, 03:37 AM
Published
Apr 04, 2024, 02:37 AM

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday about the importance of advancing the peace process with neighbouring Armenia, a State Department spokesperson said.

Yerevan suffered a major defeat last September when Baku's forces retook the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which while part of Azerbaijan had a predominantly Armenian population.

The two South Caucasus republics are trying to agree a formal peace treaty but talks have become bogged down in issues including demarcation of their 1,000-km (620-mile) border, which remains closed and heavily militarized.

Mutual suspicions remain high and on Sunday, the Azeri defence ministry said Armenia was concentrating troops along sections of the frontier. Armenia dismissed the report.

Blinken told Aliyev there was no justification for increased tension on the border and cautioned that aggressive actions and rhetoric from any side would undermine peace prospects, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

In an official readout of the conversation, Azerbaijan said Aliyev "had expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of transparency and inclusiveness" around a trilateral meeting Armenia is due to hold with the United States and the European Union on Friday.

Aliyev aired concerns that increased EU and U.S. backing for Armenia, along with Baku's concerns about potential military support for Yerevan, could fuel an arms race in the region and potentially lead to provocations.

"Blinken reassured President Aliyev that the April 5 meeting was not intended to be against Azerbaijan" and would focus on Armenia's economy, the statement added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top