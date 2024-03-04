Blast rocks railway bridge in Russia's Samara region - RIA

MOSCOW - A railway bridge near the Russian city of Samara has been rocked by a blast, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing emergency services.

Located on the Volga river in Russia's southwest, the Samara region is one of the country's heavy industry hubs.

The incident was caused by an explosive device, according to TASS. Russia has in recent months reported a series of attacks on its industrial and logistics infrastructure which it blamed on Ukraine.

No casualties have been reported, but traffic over the bridge has been suspended, the Russian Railways said, describing the incident as "illegal interference". REUTERS