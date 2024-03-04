Blast rocks railway bridge in Russia's Samara region - RIA

Updated
Mar 04, 2024, 03:30 PM
Published
Mar 04, 2024, 03:30 PM

MOSCOW - A railway bridge near the Russian city of Samara has been rocked by a blast, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing emergency services.

Located on the Volga river in Russia's southwest, the Samara region is one of the country's heavy industry hubs.

The incident was caused by an explosive device, according to TASS. Russia has in recent months reported a series of attacks on its industrial and logistics infrastructure which it blamed on Ukraine.

No casualties have been reported, but traffic over the bridge has been suspended, the Russian Railways said, describing the incident as "illegal interference". REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top