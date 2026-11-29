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The blast had been the result of “negligence and carelessness” at an explosives depot belonging to a mining company near the school, a government spokesman said.

ASADABAD, Afghanistan – An accidental explosion near a school in eastern Afghanistan on Nov 28 killed at least 10 pupils and injured 110 other people, most of them children, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

The authorities said a preliminary investigation indicated the blast occurred at an explosives depot belonging to a mining company near the school in Asadabad, capital of Kunar province.

Deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said those early examinations showed the blast had been the result of “negligence and carelessness” at the depot.

Sami-ul-Haq Haq Bayan, head of Kunar province’s information and culture department, told AFP the blast occurred near Shagai Middle School in the Asadabad as explosives were being prepared for mining and rock blasting.

Earlier, he said seven bodies had been received at a hospital in Asadabad, where an AFP journalist saw injured children aged eight to 15 lying in hospital beds.

The Interior Ministry spokesman, Abdul Mateen Qani, later gave the updated number of casualties, including at least 10 dead pupils.

The provincial official said the casualty toll could increase.

Latifullah, a school employee who declined to give his family name, told AFP of the panic immediately following the blast.

“It was around 10 o’clock in the morning when an explosion erupted from that house, followed by screams of schoolchildren,” he said. “People scattered in every direction.”

Aliurahman, a resident who gave only his first name, said he helped transport victims to hospital.

“When we arrived here, wounded children were lying on the ground,” he said at the school.

Abdullah, the father of a pupil who was injured in the explosion, told AFP the boy and his cousins had been trapped beneath a roof.

“My nephews are fine, but we took my son to the hospital, and thank God, he is doing better now,” said Abdullah, asking to be identified by only his first name. AFP