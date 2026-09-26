Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Sept 26 - Eleven people were killed and 30 injured in a blast in Dera Ismail Khan in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, emergency service Rescue 1122 said.

Dera Ismail Khan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near Pakistan's border regions with Afghanistan, has repeatedly been hit by Islamist militant violence, frequently targeting police and security forces.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack.

The blast occurred near Aman Mela in the Darazinda area of the district, Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

Rescue teams from the Darazinda station reached the scene and began relief operations, providing medical assistance to the wounded and taking them to hospital, the service said.

Security incidents have continued in the district this month, including attacks involving the Pakistani Taliban. REUTERS