Bilateral relations with S'pore 'will continue to flourish'

  • Published
    33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Malaysia's Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz touched on a wide range of topics during the ST webinar. Here's a sampling of his remarks

"Malaysia's economy is expected to gradually recover under the national immunisation programme. It's being accelerated as we speak. Globally, Malaysia is currently one of the fastest nations in administering vaccines, averaging 400,000 doses daily... We are confident that at least 80 per cent of the adult population will be fully vaccinated earlier than the target of end of October this year."

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 03, 2021, with the headline 'Bilateral relations with S'pore 'will continue to flourish''. Subscribe
Topics: 