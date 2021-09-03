Bilateral relations with S'pore 'will continue to flourish'

Malaysia's Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz touched on a wide range of topics during the ST webinar. Here's a sampling of his remarks
"Malaysia's economy is expected to gradually recover under the national immunisation programme. It's being accelerated as we speak. Globally, Malaysia is currently one of the fastest nations in administering vaccines, averaging 400,000 doses daily... We are confident that at least 80 per cent of the adult population will be fully vaccinated earlier than the target of end of October this year."