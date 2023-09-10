Biden to meet with Indonesia's president in Washington in November -White House

FILE PHOTO-U.S. President Joe Biden and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo attend a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event during the G7 summit, at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, May 20, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Washington in November, the White House said on Saturday.

Biden and Widodo met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, the White House said. REUTERS

