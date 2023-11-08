Biden expected to meet with Indonesia president as soon as Monday -source

Indonesian President Joko Widodo greets U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival for a mangrove planting event at Ngurah Rai Forest Park, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia November 16, 2022. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as soon as Monday at the White House, a source familiar said on Tuesday.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top