Biden expected to meet with Indonesia president as soon as Monday -source

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as soon as Monday at the White House, a source familiar said on Tuesday.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment. REUTERS
